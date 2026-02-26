SC commences hearing in suo motu case over chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT's class 8 curriculum.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:00 IST
SC commences hearing in suo motu case over chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT's class 8 curriculum.
