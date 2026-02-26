Social Media Face-Off: Mahua Moitra and C S Murugan Clash Over Electoral Roll Controversy

A heated exchange has erupted between Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Electoral Roll Observer C S Murugan over alleged discrepancies in the role of micro-observers during electoral roll revisions. The clash began when Moitra accused Murugan of issuing unauthorized directions within secret WhatsApp groups, allegedly breaching his official mandate.

Moitra took to social media on February 18, urging the Election Commission to rein in Murugan, referencing a popular film character in her pointed critique. In a rebuttal on February 26, Murugan, without naming Moitra, defended his actions, citing his police training and denying the allegations of overreach.

The tension is underlined by previous accusations from TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, who shared purported screenshots supporting these claims. The ongoing dispute raises questions over the adherence to Supreme Court directives concerning the role of micro-observers in electoral processes, with both parties standing firm in their positions.