South Korea's Truth Commission Targets Adoption Scandal
South Korea has launched a new truth commission to investigate past human rights abuses, focusing on fraudulent practices in the foreign adoption program. The commission aims to review thousands of unresolved cases, with particular attention to Korean adoptees in the West. The investigation seeks to address historical injustices.
South Korea has initiated a newly formed truth commission to scrutinize a history marred by human rights abuses, with a particular lens on malpractices in the foreign adoption program.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, marking the third of its kind in the nation, opened its platform for new cases this Thursday, inheriting over 2,100 pending grievances.
This move follows the dissolution of the previous commission last November. The revamped commission will probe unresolved cases while also extending its mandate to other historical abuses, promising a comprehensive reassessment of South Korea's troubled past.
