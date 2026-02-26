Left Menu

Drama at Parc des Princes: Coulibaly's Red Card and Monaco's Missed Opportunity

Mamadou Coulibaly's red card proved costly for Monaco as Paris Saint-Germain equalized and secured a 2-2 draw, winning 5-4 on aggregate in the Champions League play-off. Despite Monaco's initial lead and promising performance, PSG capitalized on Coulibaly's dismissal to advance to the next stage.

In a dramatic encounter at Parc des Princes, Mamadou Coulibaly's red card turned the tide as Monaco faced defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League play-off. Initially leading 1-0, Monaco saw their efforts unravel as PSG equalized and secured a 2-2 draw on the night.

Coulibaly's dismissal came after a second yellow card for a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, allowing PSG to seize momentum. Captain Marquinhos quickly equalized, and Kvaratskhelia followed with a crucial goal. Despite a late equalizer from Jordan Teze, Monaco was eliminated on aggregate.

Monaco's coach, Sébastien Pocognoli, expressed both pride in his team's performance and frustration over the red card's impact. PSG, having established resilience this season, now looks forward to challenging either Barcelona or Chelsea in the last 16 of the tournament.

