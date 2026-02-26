Dortmund's Last Stand: A Clash with Bayern to Keep Title Hopes Alive
Borussia Dortmund faces Bayern Munich in a crucial Bundesliga match on Saturday, possibly their last chance to challenge for the title. Despite a recent Champions League setback, Dortmund remains a strong contender in the league. A win could close their gap to the league leaders, adding drama to the title race.
Borussia Dortmund are up against a challenging task this weekend as they host Bayern Munich in a vital Bundesliga clash. Sitting eight points behind the leaders, Saturday's fixture could be their last realistic shot at closing the gap and staying firm in title contention this season.
Dortmund recently experienced a disappointing exit from the Champions League after losing to Atalanta, but they remain undefeated in the Bundesliga this year apart from an earlier loss to Bayern. The team is currently in second place with 52 points, enjoying their best season since their last title win in 2012.
With an enthusiastic home crowd of 80,000 backing them, a win could revive their title aspirations, especially following their European setback. However, Bayern enters the game with fresh legs and recent strong performances, led by Harry Kane, who is in sensational form, potentially setting up a thrilling encounter at Dortmund's home ground.
