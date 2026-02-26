Proteas Dominate T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram Talks Tough Victory Streak

South Africa's cricket team, under the leadership of captain Aiden Markram, secured another victory in the T20 World Cup, dismissing West Indies with a nine-wicket win. This triumph marks their sixth consecutive win, solidifying their position as a formidable contender in the tournament.

Despite the commanding win margins against teams like New Zealand and hosts India, Markram stressed the internal challenges faced by the team. He acknowledged the external perception of ease but highlighted the intensive preparation and execution required to defeat such high-caliber teams.

Markram noted the team's ability to adapt to varying match conditions as a key factor in their success. He praised the squad's collective spirit, emphasizing the importance of different players stepping up when needed in a high-stakes tournament like the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)