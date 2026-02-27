Karandeep Kochhar Shines at New Zealand Open

Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar delivered another impressive performance, carding a second consecutive 67 to enter the Top-10 leaderboard at the New Zealand Open, held at Millbrook Resort.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kapur, the fellow Indian in the lineup, failed to make the cut with scores of 77 and 69 over two rounds. In a thrilling competition, Asian Tour standout players Travis Smyth and Wade Ormsby are strategically positioned for a robust attempt to clinch the title.

Smyth's eight-under-par 63 was a highlight of the week, while Ormsby posted a solid 65. They are both one stroke behind the formidable leader, New Zealand's amateur Yuki Miya, in this Asian Tour and Challenger PGA Tour joint event.

(With inputs from agencies.)