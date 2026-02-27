Left Menu

Karandeep Kochhar Shines at New Zealand Open

Karandeep Kochhar shot consecutive rounds of 67 to break into the Top-10 at the New Zealand Open. Shiv Kapur missed the cut. Top contenders Travis Smyth and Wade Ormsby are close behind amateur leader Yuki Miya. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour and Australasian PGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Millbrook | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:56 IST
Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar delivered another impressive performance, carding a second consecutive 67 to enter the Top-10 leaderboard at the New Zealand Open, held at Millbrook Resort.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kapur, the fellow Indian in the lineup, failed to make the cut with scores of 77 and 69 over two rounds. In a thrilling competition, Asian Tour standout players Travis Smyth and Wade Ormsby are strategically positioned for a robust attempt to clinch the title.

Smyth's eight-under-par 63 was a highlight of the week, while Ormsby posted a solid 65. They are both one stroke behind the formidable leader, New Zealand's amateur Yuki Miya, in this Asian Tour and Challenger PGA Tour joint event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

