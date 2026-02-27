Left Menu

Dramatic IFL Opener: Aizawl and Namdhari Share Points

Aizawl FC and Namdhari Sports Academy played a 1-1 draw in the opening match of IFL 2025-26 season. Vanlalhriatzuala scored for Aizawl, while Abdoulaye Diallo equalized in added time. The match featured strategic formations, tactical substitutions, and intense gameplay, ending in a split of points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sribhainisahib | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The opening match of the 2025-26 Indian Football League saw former champions Aizawl FC draw 1-1 with hosts Namdhari Sports Academy. Aizawl's Vanlalhriatzuala netted the first goal in the 43rd minute, strategically positioning Aizawl for an advantage before halftime.

Namdhari, under Harpreet's tactical guidance, made crucial substitutions that eventually paid off. Despite early control, Aizawl could not prevent Senegalese player Abdoulaye Diallo from equalizing in the sixth minute of added time, leaving both teams to share the points.

The match was a testament to strategic formations, with Aizawl employing a lone striker approach and Namdhari demonstrating resilience in a 4-4-2 setup. The game was intense, featuring critical plays and defining moments, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

