Dramatic IFL Opener: Aizawl and Namdhari Share Points

The opening match of the 2025-26 Indian Football League saw former champions Aizawl FC draw 1-1 with hosts Namdhari Sports Academy. Aizawl's Vanlalhriatzuala netted the first goal in the 43rd minute, strategically positioning Aizawl for an advantage before halftime.

Namdhari, under Harpreet's tactical guidance, made crucial substitutions that eventually paid off. Despite early control, Aizawl could not prevent Senegalese player Abdoulaye Diallo from equalizing in the sixth minute of added time, leaving both teams to share the points.

The match was a testament to strategic formations, with Aizawl employing a lone striker approach and Namdhari demonstrating resilience in a 4-4-2 setup. The game was intense, featuring critical plays and defining moments, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

