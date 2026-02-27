Thrills and Spills: Manas Dhamne's Spectacular Run at the Maha Open

Wildcard entrant Manas Dhamne's remarkable journey at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship ended on Friday, succumbing to Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic in the men's singles quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old Dhamne, who was close to victory with two match points, lost the encounter after a gripping two-hour-and-16-minute battle, where Ajdukovic staged a comeback to win 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

The Maha Open saw thrilling contests, with notable performances including eighth seed Edas Butvilas's victory and the Indo-Thai pair Pruchya Isaro and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha advancing to the doubles final.

(With inputs from agencies.)