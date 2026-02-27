Left Menu

Cadillac Honors Racing Legend with MAC-26 F1 Entry

Cadillac unveils its first Formula One car, the MAC-26, in tribute to racing legend Mario Andretti. Andretti, on the General Motors-backed U.S. team's board, helped secure the slot. The MAC-26 reflects his legacy and American spirit, with drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:11 IST
Cadillac will make a historic entry into Formula One racing with the introduction of the MAC-26, named in honor of the iconic U.S. motor racing figure, Mario Andretti. This announcement coincides with Andretti's 86th birthday celebrations, marking a significant tribute to the 1978 world champion.

The General Motors-backed team is set to be the 11th participant on the grid, debuting in Australia on March 8. Andretti has been instrumental in securing this position, overcoming initial resistance from existing teams. His son, Michael Andretti, initially led the endeavor but eventually stepped aside.

The name MAC-26 combines Andretti's legacy with the Cadillac brand, reflecting the pioneering spirit Andretti brought to Formula One. Team CEO Dan Towriss emphasized the model's embodiment of the American dream and how it's inspiring the team. The lineup of drivers includes experienced racers Sergio Perez from Mexico and Finland's Valtteri Bottas.

