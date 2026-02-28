Will Jacks Anticipates Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal Showdown

England's all-rounder Will Jacks has voiced his enthusiasm about the looming possibility of England facing India in the semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Describing the prospect as 'massive,' Jacks appreciates the compelling storyline of such a high-profile clash.

Jacks delivered a standout performance, clinching the Player of the Match accolade, to propel England to a nail-biting four-wicket victory over New Zealand in Colombo. This win, England's fifth in succession, ensured their finish atop the Group 1 standings, advancing them to the semifinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Group 2's dynamics reveal South Africa's advancement into the semis with a flawless record. Sunday's India vs. West Indies match in Kolkata remains pivotal, determining who will challenge England at Wankhede next. Jacks, expressing cautious optimism, acknowledged the challenges posed by both potential opponents, recognizing West Indies' prior success against England in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)