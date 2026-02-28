Emma Aicher Triumphs in Andorra Super-G, Shaking Up World Cup Standings

Germany's Emma Aicher seized victory in the women's super-G event in Andorra on Saturday, marking her third triumph of the season. Her performance has been particularly notable given the recent Winter Olympics, and this latest win places her firmly in the race for the top of the World Cup Alpine ski standings in the super-G category.

New Zealand's Alice Robinson finished second, 0.88 seconds behind Aicher, increasing the pressure on Sofia Goggia of Italy, who currently leads the standings. With Robinson now trailing Goggia by only 20 points and three races remaining, the competition for the lead is heating up.

Aicher's ascent to third place in the standings was marked by the narrow gap she needs to close to catch the leaders, standing just 96 points behind Goggia. The race was briefly interrupted when Austrian skier Ricarda Haaser experienced a severe crash and was taken off the course on a stretcher. Meanwhile, American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, recovering from a serious injury, has dropped to fourth in the rankings.