Sahibzada Farhan Shines in T20 World Cup, Overtakes Kohli with Record-Breaking Performance

Sahibzada Farhan makes headlines with his record-breaking performance in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He surpasses Virat Kohli's previous record for most runs in a single edition and becomes the first batter to score two centuries in the same tournament. His impressive partnership with Fakhar Zaman breaks records and boosts Pakistan's chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:44 IST
Sahibzada Farhan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a historic turn of events at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan surpassed Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. Farhan became the first player to score two centuries in the same T20 World Cup edition, earning accolades when Pakistan needed it the most.

Farhan's relentless performance saw him join West Indies' Chris Gayle in achieving two individual centuries in the T20 World Cup. However, both of Farhan's centuries were achieved in this tournament, making his feat even more remarkable. In this ongoing edition, he has accumulated 383 runs in seven matches, with an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25, overtaking Kohli's 2014 record.

Further solidifying his place in history, Farhan hit the most sixes in a single tournament edition, with 18, and recorded an unprecedented 176-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman. Despite early momentum set by Farhan and Zaman, Sri Lanka made a commendable comeback but fell short, as Pakistan set a challenging target. The team focused on limiting Sri Lanka's score to boost their chances of reaching the semifinals.

