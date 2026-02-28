Left Menu

Pakistan's Heartbreak: Exit from T20 World Cup After Victory Over Sri Lanka

Despite defeating Sri Lanka, Pakistan exited the T20 World Cup due to a poor net run rate. Captain Salman Agha lamented the team's inconsistent batting, especially the middle order. Agha highlighted the challenges faced due to dew and the toss. Farhan's century stood out in a valiant but insufficient effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:37 IST
Pakistan's Heartbreak: Exit from T20 World Cup After Victory Over Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's hopes in the T20 World Cup were dashed, despite a victory against Sri Lanka, as they failed to qualify for the semifinals due to an inferior net run rate compared to New Zealand. Captain Salman Agha expressed disappointment with his team's batting, particularly the middle order.

Sahibzada Farhan's spectacular century was a standout moment, but Pakistan ultimately ended their innings at 212 for 8, leaving them unable to achieve the necessary target to surpass New Zealand in the Super Eights. The loss of key players like Babar Azam and Saim Ayub due to poor form further exposed weaknesses in the lineup.

The match was influenced by factors such as dew and losing the toss, according to Agha. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka narrowly missed leading his side to a last-minute victory, falling short by just six runs. Support from domestic cricket was credited by Farhan for his impressive performance.

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmon...

 India
2
Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

 Global
3
Karnataka's Commitment to Protecting Kannadigas in Middle East Conflict

Karnataka's Commitment to Protecting Kannadigas in Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support

Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026