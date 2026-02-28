Pakistan's Heartbreak: Exit from T20 World Cup After Victory Over Sri Lanka

Pakistan's hopes in the T20 World Cup were dashed, despite a victory against Sri Lanka, as they failed to qualify for the semifinals due to an inferior net run rate compared to New Zealand. Captain Salman Agha expressed disappointment with his team's batting, particularly the middle order.

Sahibzada Farhan's spectacular century was a standout moment, but Pakistan ultimately ended their innings at 212 for 8, leaving them unable to achieve the necessary target to surpass New Zealand in the Super Eights. The loss of key players like Babar Azam and Saim Ayub due to poor form further exposed weaknesses in the lineup.

The match was influenced by factors such as dew and losing the toss, according to Agha. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka narrowly missed leading his side to a last-minute victory, falling short by just six runs. Support from domestic cricket was credited by Farhan for his impressive performance.