Bomb Threats Shake Courts in Warangal and Lucknow, Heightened Security Ensues

Warangal District Court and Lucknow Civil Court were both targeted with bomb threats, sparking swift security responses. While no threats were confirmed, police investigations continue. The events underscore the need for vigilance and preparedness in public spaces to ensure safety and security amid rising threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:45 IST
Visual of the court (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Warangal District Court in Telangana experienced a security scare on Thursday following a bomb threat received via email. This prompted an immediate response from police and bomb disposal units, who found no suspicious items after a comprehensive search. Investigations into the threat are ongoing, police officials reported.

Subedari Station Inspector Ranjit Kumar confirmed that the police conducted a detailed examination of the court premises, concluding with no suspicious findings. Despite the peaceful conclusion, a case has been registered, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their probe into the origin of the threat.

Meanwhile, a similar incident unfolded at the Lucknow Civil Court in Uttar Pradesh on February 24. In response to a bomb threat, local police and security teams mobilized quickly, with high-ranking officials on-site to oversee the search operation, which also yielded no dangerous discoveries. Investigations are continuing as officials remain alert to potential security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

