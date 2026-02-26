Bomb Threats Shake Courts in Warangal and Lucknow, Heightened Security Ensues

The Warangal District Court in Telangana experienced a security scare on Thursday following a bomb threat received via email. This prompted an immediate response from police and bomb disposal units, who found no suspicious items after a comprehensive search. Investigations into the threat are ongoing, police officials reported.

Subedari Station Inspector Ranjit Kumar confirmed that the police conducted a detailed examination of the court premises, concluding with no suspicious findings. Despite the peaceful conclusion, a case has been registered, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their probe into the origin of the threat.

Meanwhile, a similar incident unfolded at the Lucknow Civil Court in Uttar Pradesh on February 24. In response to a bomb threat, local police and security teams mobilized quickly, with high-ranking officials on-site to oversee the search operation, which also yielded no dangerous discoveries. Investigations are continuing as officials remain alert to potential security risks.

