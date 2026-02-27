Left Menu

Land Dispute Drama: Woman's Desperate Protest in Lucknow

A woman in Lucknow attempted self-immolation over a land dispute due to alleged inaction by authorities. Police prevented the act and took her into custody. The woman claims her land was encroached by a neighbor and faced threats when protesting. Authorities promise a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:27 IST
Land Dispute Drama: Woman's Desperate Protest in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded in Lucknow as a woman attempted self-immolation due to frustration with authorities' inaction over a land dispute. The incident, which took place near the high-security Lok Bhawan Road, was thwarted by quick-acting police officers who intervened just in time.

Identified as Sandhya Singh, the woman reportedly doused herself in a flammable substance. She alleges that her neighbor, Iqbal Singh, encroached on her property. Despite filing multiple petitions for land demarcation, Sandhya claims no action has been taken, and she has faced threats.

The police detained Sandhya for questioning and promised a fair investigation into her complaint, coordinating with the revenue department. Lucknow Police emphasized that extreme measures like self-harm are not solutions to disputes and assured that normalcy in the area prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Prices Spike Amid Global Uncertainty

 India
2
Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered

Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered

 India
3
Russia Mediates: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Call for Diplomatic Solutions

Russia Mediates: Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Call for Diplomatic Solutions

 Global
4
Water Crisis on Ghodbunder Road: Call for Construction Freeze

Water Crisis on Ghodbunder Road: Call for Construction Freeze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026