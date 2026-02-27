Land Dispute Drama: Woman's Desperate Protest in Lucknow

A dramatic scene unfolded in Lucknow as a woman attempted self-immolation due to frustration with authorities' inaction over a land dispute. The incident, which took place near the high-security Lok Bhawan Road, was thwarted by quick-acting police officers who intervened just in time.

Identified as Sandhya Singh, the woman reportedly doused herself in a flammable substance. She alleges that her neighbor, Iqbal Singh, encroached on her property. Despite filing multiple petitions for land demarcation, Sandhya claims no action has been taken, and she has faced threats.

The police detained Sandhya for questioning and promised a fair investigation into her complaint, coordinating with the revenue department. Lucknow Police emphasized that extreme measures like self-harm are not solutions to disputes and assured that normalcy in the area prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)