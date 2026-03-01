Left Menu

Alyssa Healy's Majestic Farewell: Record-Breaking Innings in ODI Finale

Alyssa Healy ended her ODI career on a high, scoring 158 runs to help Australia whitewash India 3-0. Her outstanding innings, alongside Beth Mooney's 106, led Australia to a massive 409-7. Despite India's efforts, they fell short at 224, with Healy's century marking a fairytale conclusion to her international career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:04 IST
Captain Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy bid farewell to her ODI career with an exceptional performance, scoring 158 runs in Australia's decisive victory over India, securing a 3-0 series win.

Healy's swansong inning, alongside Beth Mooney's unbeaten 106, powered Australia to an impressive 409 for seven, setting an insurmountable target for India in the final match. Despite India's chase reaching 224, frequent wicket losses hampered their progress.

Healy concludes her illustrious ODI career as one of Australia's leading players, with 3777 runs from 126 matches, including eight centuries and 19 half-centuries. The defeat marked a low point for India, even as they had claimed the prior T20 series. The multi-format series continues, determining the winner based on points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

