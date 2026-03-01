Left Menu

Australia Clinches Victory in Women's ODI Series Finale Against India

In the final women's ODI match between India and Australia, Australia sealed a comfortable victory. Key performances included Alyssa Healy's 158 and Alana King's four-wicket haul helped Australia post 409/7. India struggled in response, collapsing for 224 all out in 45.1 overs. Australia's win wrapped up the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:05 IST
In the thrilling conclusion of the women's ODI series, Australia crushed India with a remarkable performance, securing a dominant victory. Alyssa Healy shone with an incredible score of 158, while Alana King's bowling prowess led to a formidable four-wicket haul. These key contributions powered Australia Women to an imposing total of 409/7.

Despite a spirited effort, the Indian Women's team faltered early on. Struggling to keep momentum, the batsmen were outclassed by their Australian counterparts. Crucially, India's key player, Smriti Mandhana, fell for a duck, highlighting the thorough dominance exhibited by the Australian side throughout the match.

Ultimately, Australia's comprehensive performance resulted in India's innings concluding at 224 all out in 45.1 overs. This decisive win wrapped up the series, further cementing Australia Women's status as a formidable force in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

