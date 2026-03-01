Left Menu

Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges

Sam Kerr marked her comeback with a goal as Australia's Women's Asian Cup campaign began with a 1-0 victory over the Philippines. Kerr, who returned after a long absence due to injury, delighted a record crowd, reflecting her growing confidence. The match ended with Australia dominating but struggling to convert chances.

Updated: 01-03-2026 17:06 IST
Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: A 70th Goal and New Challenges
In a highly anticipated return, Sam Kerr scored her first international goal in over two years, leading Australia to a 1-0 victory against the Philippines in the Women's Asian Cup. The game, played in Perth, witnessed a record attendance for the tournament, celebrating Kerr's 70th overall goal for the 'Matildas'.

Kerr, after recovering from an ACL injury, expressed delight and acknowledged the challenge in regaining her confidence on the field. Despite Australia's missed opportunities, the home crowd was thrilled with her performance, as she led her team with determination and skill.

Australia, who once effortlessly defeated the Philippines 8-0, struggled this time around. Key moments included Clare Hunt's cross setting up the goal and a few near-misses. The focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Iran, with lineup adjustments anticipated to strengthen their campaign.

