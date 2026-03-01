Left Menu

Thrilling Old Firm Derby: Hatate's Penalty Drama Salvages Celtic Draw

Celtic's Reo Hatate saved the day with a dramatic 91st-minute penalty, ensuring a 2-2 draw with Rangers in a pulse-pounding Old Firm derby. Rangers initially led with Youssef Chermiti's impressive double. However, Celtic's tenacity in the second half turned the tide, showcasing a thrilling comeback.

Updated: 01-03-2026 19:46 IST
In an electrifying encounter at Ibrox, Celtic managed to snatch a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Rangers, thanks to a last-gasp penalty by Reo Hatate. The match, part of the iconic Old Firm derby, was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans and players alike.

Rangers appeared to be cruising after Youssef Chermiti's brilliant brace, including a breathtaking overhead kick, left the visitors trailing by two goals before halftime. However, the second half witnessed a resurgent Celtic side, undeterred by the deficit.

Benjamin Nygren's assist to Kieran Tierney initiated the comeback, and Celtic's relentless pressure led to a controversial penalty decision. Despite goalkeeper Jack Butland's best efforts, Hatate's perseverance ensured the match ended in a draw, leaving Rangers six points behind league leaders Hearts.

