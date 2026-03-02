Left Menu

Derailment in the Desert: U.S. Half Marathon Sparks Controversy

The U.S. half marathon championship was thrown into disarray when a guide vehicle misled the top three women runners just before the finish, allowing Molly Born to win unexpectedly. USA Track & Field denied an appeal, while affected athlete Jess McClain now awaits a review of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 01:02 IST
Derailment in the Desert: U.S. Half Marathon Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. half marathon championship turned into a spectacle when a guide vehicle mistakenly redirected the leading women runners from the main course, dramatically changing the race outcome. Jess McClain, who was initially leading, was among those led astray, ultimately finishing ninth.

Molly Born took advantage of the error, clinching an unexpected first place, while Carrie Ellwood and Annie Rodenfels secured second and third, respectively. Wesley Kiptoo won the men's race uneventfully. USA Track & Field (USATF) refused an appeal despite admitting the course marking was insufficient.

The race was crucial as it served as a qualifier for the 2026 World Road Running Championships, but the selection remains pending a thorough examination of the events. USATF shifted the blame for the guide vehicle mishap to local organizers, noting that lead vehicles are their responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

