Tensions Escalate: Israel-Hezbollah Cross-Border Strikes
Israel conducted airstrikes on Beirut, Lebanon, after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel. This incident marks Hezbollah's first claimed attack on Israel in over a year. Israel intercepted one missile and reported no injuries or damage. Hezbollah cited retaliation for various grievances, including the killing of Iran's supreme leader.
Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, following missile attacks from Hezbollah aimed at Israel. This exchange marks a significant escalation, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for the strikes for the first time in over a year.
The Israeli Defense Forces reported intercepting one projectile while others landed in open areas without causing injuries or damage. Tensions have been simmering as both sides assert their positions in the volatile region.
Hezbollah cited the alleged killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and ongoing Israeli 'aggressions' as reasons for their missile launches. This incident has raised concerns over further destabilization in the region.
