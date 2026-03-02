Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah
The Israeli military has initiated strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah across Lebanon, with explosions heard in Beirut's southern suburbs, a known Hezbollah stronghold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 06:27 IST
The Israeli military announced on Monday the commencement of airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah across Lebanese territory.
Significant explosions reverberated in the southern suburbs of Beirut, recognized as a Hezbollah stronghold.
This move signifies an escalation in tensions, with the potential to impact regional stability.
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israel-Hezbollah Cross-Border Strikes
Oil Markets in Turmoil Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Escalating Tensions: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Fuel Middle East Unrest
Tensions Escalate: US-Israel Offensive Strikes Iran Following Khamenei's Death
Tensions Escalate: Uncertainty Looms Over Middle East After Khamenei's Death