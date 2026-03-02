Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

The Israeli military has initiated strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah across Lebanon, with explosions heard in Beirut's southern suburbs, a known Hezbollah stronghold.

The Israeli military announced on Monday the commencement of airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah across Lebanese territory.

Significant explosions reverberated in the southern suburbs of Beirut, recognized as a Hezbollah stronghold.

This move signifies an escalation in tensions, with the potential to impact regional stability.

