Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict
Australia announced it will not participate in military operations in Iran, as tensions escalate in the Middle East with fresh strikes between Israel and Iran. Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized Australia's non-involvement and discussed travel challenges for Australians in the region. Air travel remains disrupted due to the conflict.
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Australia has declared its stance of non-involvement in military actions against Iran. This decision emerges as Israel and Iran exchange strikes, heightening the regional conflict.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that Australia will not participate in the situation, stressing the country's position as not central to the Middle East issues. Wong assured continued support for Australians stranded in the region due to disrupted airspace.
Meanwhile, commercial flights remain affected, with major airlines like Etihad and Emirates canceling flights to the area. Safety measures have been intensified for Australian defense personnel stationed at the Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai.
