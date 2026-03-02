Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Australia has declared its stance of non-involvement in military actions against Iran. This decision emerges as Israel and Iran exchange strikes, heightening the regional conflict.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that Australia will not participate in the situation, stressing the country's position as not central to the Middle East issues. Wong assured continued support for Australians stranded in the region due to disrupted airspace.

Meanwhile, commercial flights remain affected, with major airlines like Etihad and Emirates canceling flights to the area. Safety measures have been intensified for Australian defense personnel stationed at the Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai.