The United States launched a comprehensive military operation against Iranian targets on Saturday, deploying advanced weaponry including Tomahawk cruise missiles, stealth fighters, and low-cost drones inspired by Iranian models. U.S. Central Command showcased visual evidence of the strikes undertaken in 'Operation Epic Fury,' underlining its scale and technological sophistication.

Notably, the Pentagon incorporated artificial intelligence tools from the controversial company Anthropic, amidst recent national security concerns raised by the U.S. government. Despite the risks, these AI services were utilized to enhance military capabilities, highlighting the growing intersection of technology and defense.

Central Command deployed B-2 stealth bombers to target fortified Iranian missile facilities while using some of the latest drone technologies to inflict strategic damage. The operation also featured next-gen fighter jets, including the F-35 and F/A-18, underscoring America's focus on maintaining aerial dominance in complex military landscapes.