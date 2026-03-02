Left Menu

Historic 1896 Olympic Medal Sells for Staggering Price

A silver medal from the 1896 Athens Olympics fetched 900,000 Danish kroner ($142,000) in an online auction, surpassing expectations. Crafted by Jules-Clement Chaplain, the medal features Zeus and represents a slice of Olympic history with ties to Danish weightlifting champion Viggo Jensen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 06:26 IST
A silver medal awarded during the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896 has sold for an astonishing price, far exceeding auction estimates. The historic medal changed hands for 900,000 Danish kroner ($142,000) at Bruun Rasmussen Arts Auctioneers in Denmark, approximately four times the expected maximum price.

Engraved by French artist Jules-Clement Chaplain, the medal depicts Zeus holding a globe crowned by Nike, the goddess of victory, wielding an olive branch. The reverse side features the Acropolis and Parthenon, along with a Greek inscription translating to 'International Olympic Games - Athens 1896.'

The 1896 Games welcomed 241 athletes from 14 countries, including Denmark. Although the auction house stated that Viggo Jensen was the first Danish Olympic weightlifting champion, it could not confirm whether this specific medal was awarded for that achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

