Ponting's Faith: Abhishek Sharma's Semifinal Surprise Looms

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup semifinal against England, Ricky Ponting backs Abhishek Sharma despite his recent struggles. Ponting suggests a mental reset for Sharma, emphasizing India's depth in batting. He speculates Sharma has more to offer in the semifinals, promising a potential comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:34 IST
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India prepares to face England in the T20 World Cup semifinals, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has expressed unwavering support for Abhishek Sharma. Despite Sharma's recent struggles, Ponting believes the left-hander has 'something up his sleeve' for this crucial clash.

The ongoing tournament has been tumultuous for India's top-order, particularly for world number one T20I batter Abhishek Sharma. Suffering from food poisoning, Sharma started the series with three consecutive ducks, missing a group stage match against Namibia. His performance has been mixed since, with a standout 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe that briefly restored confidence.

Speaking on 'The ICC Review,' Ponting mentioned he expected Sharma to lead the tournament's run-scoring. He emphasized India's batting depth could offset Sharma's off days, describing him as an 'out and out match-winner.' Ponting suggested a mental reset for Sharma could unlock his full potential, advising time away from the training grind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

