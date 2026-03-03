Santner Aims for New Zealand's 'Perfect Game' in World Cup Semi-Final

New Zealand's cricket team, led by captain Mitchell Santner, is focused on achieving their first 'perfect game' as they prepare to face South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens.

South Africa, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, had previously defeated New Zealand, a fact that still lingers in the minds of the players. Santner expressed that the familiarity from the previous encounter leaves little room for surprises in the upcoming match.

The semi-final clash is expected to be intense, with both teams eyeing their first men's white-ball World Cup title. Santner emphasized the need for adaptability to pitch conditions, stating that the match will hinge on who can read the surface fastest. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Matt Henry is set to rejoin the squad after his paternity leave.