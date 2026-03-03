Airspace Crisis: West Indies Cricket Team Stranded After T20 World Cup Exit

The West Indies cricket team faces a travel predicament following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India. International airspace restrictions, prompted by military activities in the Gulf region, have delayed their departure. Cricket West Indies (CWI), in collaboration with the ICC, is tasked with safeguarding player travel in light of these challenges.

Flight operations in the Gulf have been disrupted, including at Dubai International Airport, impacting international routes. CWI has issued a statement acknowledging the fans' and stakeholders' understanding and concern. Meanwhile, BCCI officials ensure that West Indies are securing their players' well-being during this delay.

Zimbabwe's cricket squad is similarly affected, stranded in Delhi due to the same transit issues. The ICC has pledged to provide contingency measures, actively liaising with airlines and authorities to prioritize the safe and timely travel of all affected cricket teams and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)