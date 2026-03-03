Left Menu

Airspace Crisis: West Indies Cricket Team Stranded After T20 World Cup Exit

The West Indies' return from the T20 World Cup in India is delayed due to airspace restrictions caused by US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Cricket West Indies and ICC are coordinating alternative travel arrangements, ensuring the safe return of the teams amid disruptions in the Gulf region's airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:32 IST
Airspace Crisis: West Indies Cricket Team Stranded After T20 World Cup Exit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies cricket team faces a travel predicament following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India. International airspace restrictions, prompted by military activities in the Gulf region, have delayed their departure. Cricket West Indies (CWI), in collaboration with the ICC, is tasked with safeguarding player travel in light of these challenges.

Flight operations in the Gulf have been disrupted, including at Dubai International Airport, impacting international routes. CWI has issued a statement acknowledging the fans' and stakeholders' understanding and concern. Meanwhile, BCCI officials ensure that West Indies are securing their players' well-being during this delay.

Zimbabwe's cricket squad is similarly affected, stranded in Delhi due to the same transit issues. The ICC has pledged to provide contingency measures, actively liaising with airlines and authorities to prioritize the safe and timely travel of all affected cricket teams and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique and Starmer's Stance on Iran Strikes

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique and Starmer's Stance on Iran Strike...

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe

Tragedy in Mokhada: Son Allegedly Murders Father with Axe

 India
3
Stunning Flamengo Maneuver: Filipe Luis Out After Victory

Stunning Flamengo Maneuver: Filipe Luis Out After Victory

 Global
4
India Urges Dialogue Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

India Urges Dialogue Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026