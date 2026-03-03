Abhishek Sharma Gears Up: Memories of a Historic Innings

As the Indian cricket team prepared for the pivotal T20 World Cup semifinal, Abhishek Sharma stepped into the nets with determination and nostalgia of his previous explosive innings at Wankhede. Just a year back, he had stunned England with a swift 135 off 54 balls, reminding them of his capability.

Under the keen eyes of batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Abhishek worked on his approach against off-spin, a worrisome area for him, while teammate Tilak Varma pitched in to offer practice. The net session, delayed due to a lunar eclipse, witnessed all 15 squad members engaging intensely in honing their skills.

During the spirited session, the team's main strategies became evident. Arshdeep Singh focused on toe-crushing yorkers, while Hardik Pandya emphasized power-hitting. Jasprit Bumrah opted for precision with spot bowling as India prepared to face England in a crucial matchup, sticking to their winning lineup strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)