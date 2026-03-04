Left Menu

WTA Tour Players Debate Best-of-Five Set Matches Proposal

Players on the WTA Tour expressed varied opinions on the proposal to make women's Grand Slam matches best-of-five sets from the quarter-finals. Craig Tiley, USTA CEO, supports the idea, suggesting extended matches garner more interest. Players like Iga Swiatek raised concerns about longer matches impacting quality and preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 08:35 IST
WTA Tour Players Debate Best-of-Five Set Matches Proposal

On Tuesday, players on the WTA Tour offered diverse opinions regarding the proposal for women's matches to transition to a best-of-five sets format from the quarter-finals onward at Grand Slam events. This proposal, supported by newly appointed USTA CEO Craig Tiley, aims to generate more interest by extending the length of the matches.

Notably, Iga Swiatek, a six-time major winner, questioned the logic of lengthening matches in an era marked by decreasing attention spans. Swiatek expressed concern that extended matches could lead to a dip in play quality due to player fatigue, noting that the current format requires comprehensive adjustments, including training and scheduling.

Meanwhile, other players, like Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, discussed personal advantages and their readiness for longer match formats. Gauff, though confident in her physical abilities, suggested that consistency across the tournament would be preferable. Sabalenka, the world number one, enthusiastically backed the proposed change, believing it could boost her Grand Slam tally.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah's Retaliation Deepen Crisis

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah's Retaliation Deepen Cris...

 Global
2
Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce

Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce

 India
3
Massive Scam Network Unraveled: The Fall of the Prince Group

Massive Scam Network Unraveled: The Fall of the Prince Group

 Taiwan
4
South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal

South Korea's Democratic Party Pushes Forward on US Trade Deal

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026