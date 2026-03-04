WTA Tour Players Debate Best-of-Five Set Matches Proposal

On Tuesday, players on the WTA Tour offered diverse opinions regarding the proposal for women's matches to transition to a best-of-five sets format from the quarter-finals onward at Grand Slam events. This proposal, supported by newly appointed USTA CEO Craig Tiley, aims to generate more interest by extending the length of the matches.

Notably, Iga Swiatek, a six-time major winner, questioned the logic of lengthening matches in an era marked by decreasing attention spans. Swiatek expressed concern that extended matches could lead to a dip in play quality due to player fatigue, noting that the current format requires comprehensive adjustments, including training and scheduling.

Meanwhile, other players, like Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, discussed personal advantages and their readiness for longer match formats. Gauff, though confident in her physical abilities, suggested that consistency across the tournament would be preferable. Sabalenka, the world number one, enthusiastically backed the proposed change, believing it could boost her Grand Slam tally.