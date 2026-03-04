Left Menu

Babar Azam Excluded from Pakistan ODI Squad Against Bangladesh

Babar Azam, former Pakistan captain, was dropped from the team for an ODI series against Bangladesh, despite a recent century. Struggling in the T20 World Cup, he managed just 91 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead a new squad featuring six uncapped players, including Abdul Samad and Maaz Sadaqat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:57 IST
Babar Azam Excluded from Pakistan ODI Squad Against Bangladesh
Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been excluded from the squad for the upcoming one-day international series against Bangladesh, despite delivering a stellar performance in his previous ODI series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the surprising announcement on Wednesday.

Although Azam scored an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka last November, his performance in the recent Twenty20 World Cup was underwhelming, as he amassed only 91 runs in four innings, leading to Pakistan's exit in the Super Eight stage. Shaheen Shah Afridi, known for his left-arm fast bowling, will assume the captaincy for the three-match series set to commence next week in Dhaka.

The PCB has introduced fresh talent by calling up six uncapped players, including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, and Shamyl Hussain. These players had previously been part of the squad that played against the England Lions in Abu Dhabi before that series was abruptly ended due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

TRENDING

1
R-LNG Shortages Impact Gujarat Gas Ltd's Operations

R-LNG Shortages Impact Gujarat Gas Ltd's Operations

 Global
2
Fiery Fate: Russian Gas Tanker Explodes and Sinks in Mediterranean

Fiery Fate: Russian Gas Tanker Explodes and Sinks in Mediterranean

 Egypt
3
Pakistan Secures Alternative Oil Route Amid Gulf Crisis with Saudi Support

Pakistan Secures Alternative Oil Route Amid Gulf Crisis with Saudi Support

 Pakistan
4
Venezuela's Economic Growth: A Double-Edged Sword Amidst Triple-Digit Inflation

Venezuela's Economic Growth: A Double-Edged Sword Amidst Triple-Digit Inflat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026