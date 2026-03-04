Middle East Market Turmoil: Stocks Plummet Amid Escalating Tensions

The reopening of stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi saw noticeable declines following Iran's striking missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. The situation compelled the U.S. and Israel to launch continuous strikes on Iran's strategic targets.

Dubai's stock market suffered its largest intraday drop since May 2022, with key players like Emaar Properties and Air Arabia experiencing significant losses amid mass flight cancellations. Notably, Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank also posted steep declines.

The UAE's regulatory bodies have taken unprecedented steps to stabilize the markets by adjusting securities' lower price limits and calling for the immediate disclosure of any material impacts from the attacks, prioritizing orderly market conditions over potential volatility.

