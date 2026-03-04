Trump Policy Faces Legal Hurdle: Judge Deems NYC Congestion Pricing Effort Unlawful

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has determined that the Trump administration's efforts to terminate New York City's congestion pricing program are unlawful. The ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, follows an earlier temporary restraining order issued in May and serves as a fresh blow to Trump's campaign against the urban toll.

In May, Judge Liman initially halted the federal government's attempt to freeze funding for New York projects. The latest judgment further invalidates the February 2025 federal initiative to call off the congestion charge intended to manage vehicular traffic in Manhattan. The decision sets a precedent for federal intervention in local urban policies.

As this judicial rebuke comes during a politically charged midterm election year, it adds a new layer to President Trump's contentious tenure, characterized by attempts to significantly alter urban and national policies. The outcome may also influence political dialogues and legislative priorities leading up to the elections.