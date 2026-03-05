Prayagraj Prayers Boost Spirits as India Faces England in T20 Semis

In the heart of Prayagraj, fervent hopes and devoted prayers echo as locals gather to support Team India in their pivotal T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals against England, taking place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Amidst chants and worship, particularly to Lord Shiva, the community exhibits a steadfast patriotic fervor, eager for an Indian victory. Many recall past cricketing glories, such as Yuvraj Singh's iconic six sixes, expressing optimism for a strong win not only in the semifinals but also in the upcoming final against New Zealand.

India's journey in the tournament has been mostly successful with six victories out of seven matches, marred only by an early loss to South Africa. Meanwhile, England too boasts an impressive record, having won six out of seven matches. With a head-to-head record favoring India in T20 histories, anticipation runs high.

(With inputs from agencies.)