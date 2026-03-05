Left Menu

India's Women Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Day-Night Test Against Australia

The Indian women's cricket team faces Australia in a day-night Test for the first time in nearly five years. The game is crucial for India to level the multi-format series, after winning the T20Is and losing the ODIs. Both teams bring fresh talents into their squads for the match.

  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian women's cricket team, recovering from an ODI series loss, is set to face Australia in a highly-anticipated day-night Test, marking their first such appearance in nearly five years. Set to commence on Friday, the match is significant as it concludes the ongoing multi-format series.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, boasts a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers, aiming to level the overall points tally against Australia. The squad includes seven uncapped players, with debutante Pratika Rawal expected to strengthen the batting lineup amidst others like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Meanwhile, Australia is prepared to welcome uncapped talents like Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown, under the captaincy of Alyssa Healy, who will be playing her final international match. Despite injuries sideling some players, both teams seem positioned for an exciting contest at the WACA Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

