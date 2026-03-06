REFILE-Soccer-Iran's World Cup uncertainty leaves Tucson training facility in limbo

Eighteen months of preparation hang in the balance ​at a Tucson-based multi-use sports facility, where organisers say they remain in daily ‌contact ​with FIFA about hosting Iran's national soccer team, even as geopolitical turmoil threatens to upend their World Cup plans.

Iran are scheduled to play their World Cup group stage matches on U.S. soil -- two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle -- with Tucson's sprawling Kino Sports Complex selected as the team's base camp training site for the June 11-July 19 ‌tournament. But those plans were thrown into doubt when the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran began last weekend with strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The campaign entered its sixth day on Thursday.

"We do know there's a lot of geopolitical activities going on right now," Sarah Horvath, director of the Kino Sports Complex, told Reuters. "That being said, we are in communication daily with FIFA. Team Iran is still coming here as of right now, we look forward to hosting them." ECONOMIC DRIVER FOR THE AREA Iran ‌qualified for their fourth consecutive World Cup and were drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Teams were able to choose from a curated list provided by FIFA which cities they wanted to use as training ‌camps and it was announced last month that Iran, who are 20th in the world rankings, selected the Kino Sports Complex. The venue, which opened in 1998 and was originally built as a home for Major League Baseball Spring Training, spans more than 300 acres and has 22 soccer fields, including a professional level soccer stadium, among its amenities. It is also home to USL League Two side FC Tucson.

"Having a World Cup team train at our complex is a big economic driver for the area," said Horvath, who added that the process to be officially selected as a base camp ⁠took 18 months. ​She acknowledged there would be "a lot of sadness" and an economic ⁠hit in Southern Arizona if the training base goes unused, but expressed hope for a backup plan. "If it's not (Iran), we're hopeful that we'll be able to get a team here."

SECURITY MEASURES IDENTICAL FOR ANY TEAM FIFA did not immediately respond when asked for the latest on Iran's World Cup status ⁠and whether another team would be assigned to the Tucson facility if they do not attend.

Horvath emphasised that security measures would be identical for any team training at Kino and that they are coordinating with local and federal law enforcement partners. Earlier this week, Iran's ​soccer chief Mehdi Taj indicated that U.S. and Israeli attacks "did not augur well" for the World Cup, adding that senior government officials would evaluate the situation before deciding on any action. In recent decades, there has not ⁠been an instance when a qualified team has failed to take part in the World Cup finals. In order to retain the full 48-team World Cup field, Iran would almost certainly be replaced if they withdrew from the tournament.

For now, Tucson waits -- hopeful but uncertain -- as global events far beyond their control ⁠determine ​whether months of preparation will culminate in welcoming a World Cup team, or scrambling to fill an unexpected void. HOSTING IRAN A 'CHALLENGING SITUATION'

Jon Pearlman, founder and president of FC Tucson, which was among the community partners involved in the bid process to make Kino a training base, struck an optimistic tone regarding Iran. "We're very optimistic that they're going to train here. We think it's going to happen," he said, citing ongoing conversations with Horvath and FIFA.

Still, Pearlman acknowledged his group always ⁠understood hosting Iran would be a "challenging situation" given existing tensions. His focus, he said, remains on what they can control: ensuring any visiting team is safe and viewed "in the best sense that they're here for sporting purposes, not political ⁠ones, to compete on the field and to honour all the ⁠people of their country."

But not everyone feels as confident that Iran will soon be at the complex sharpening their touch before the World Cup. Lucas Gebremariam, owner of nearby Zerai's International Bar, said while he would welcome the Iranian team for meals at his establishment, he remains doubtful that they will arrive in Tucson.

"Honestly, it feels pretty certain that they will ‌not come," Gebremariam said. "I'm not holding out ‌much hope for, or optimism, that they will end up coming with the political climate the way it is right ​now." (Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

