UPDATE 1-Soccer-Morocco coach Regragui quits post as World Cup looms

Morocco coach Walid ‌Regragui ​quit his job on Thursday, only three months ahead of the World Cup finals and ending weeks of speculation around his future as he said the team needed fresh guidance.

The decision had ‌been expected for weeks but was confirmed at a late night press conference where Regragui said the team "needed a new vision and a different energy". "I sincerely believe the team needs a new vision to be able to progress. My decision to leave is for the better of the ‌team," said Regragui, who took Morocco to the World Cup semi-final in Qatar in 2022 and was also at the helm ‌in January when they lost in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations but has quit citing exhaustion.

Mohamed Ouahbi will take over as coach, the Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa announced at the same press conference. The Belgian-born Ouahbi was in charge when Morocco won the under-20 World Cup in Chile last year. The 50-year-old ⁠Regragui ​had been the target of supporter ⁠criticism despite a stellar record of 36 wins in 49 matches with eight draws and only five losses since taking over in September 2022.

During that time Morocco recorded ⁠the best achievement by an African country at the World Cup and set a new world record for the most successive wins by a national ​team – a total of 19 between June 2024 and last December. Regragui had wanted to quit after Morocco lost a controversial Nations ⁠Cup final to Senegal in January in a tournament they hosted and where they were hoping to end 50 years without success in the continental championship.

He said he was ⁠worn ​out after almost four years in the post but had been persuaded to delay his decision until Morocco decided on a successor. Morocco play two friendly internationals later this month as they prepare for the World Cup, which kicks off in June. They take on ⁠Ecuador in Madrid on March 27 and Paraguay in Lens, France four days later.

At the World Cup, Morocco compete in Group C ⁠with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. In a ⁠message to Regragui on social media, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi said: "Thank you for the incredible work you did leading the Moroccan national team. Your leadership, passion, and vision inspired not only the players, but ‌also an entire country ‌and millions of fans around the world." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in ​Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

