UPDATE 1-Jamaica to end medical cooperation program with Cuba, local media says

Jamaica's foreign ‌ministry on Thursday ​said the country will end a medical cooperation program with Cuba, according ‌to local media outlet The Gleaner.

The two governments were unable to agree on the terms for a new arrangement, the ‌foreign ministry said in a statement cited by The Gleaner. The ‌medical professionals will be allowed to continue working for the duration of their scheduled tenure, The Gleaner also reported.

Jamaica's Health and Wellness Minister ⁠Christopher ​Tufton had previously ⁠said about 300 Cuban doctors and medical professionals were working on the ⁠island, despite the prior agreement having expired in 2023. Jamaica is the ​latest country to roll back medical cooperation with Cuba, just ⁠as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is pressuring countries to sever ⁠ties ​with the island's communist-run government.

Guatemala announced in February that it would also end a program that sent Cuban doctors ⁠to the country. The Bahamas in June said it was preparing ⁠to ⁠cancel contracts with Cuban healthcare professionals after discussions with the U.S. government.

