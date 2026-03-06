Chhattisgarh to Host First Khelo India Tribal Games from March 26

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) will be held from March 26 to April 6, 2026, across three cities in Chhattisgarh — Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Sarguja, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced. The landmark event aims to promote sporting excellence among India’s tribal communities and strengthen grassroots participation in sports.

Seven Medal Sports and Two Demonstration Events

The Games will feature seven medal sports: athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming, and wrestling. In addition, mallakhamb and kabaddi will be showcased as demonstration sports.

Athletes representing most states and Union Territories are expected to participate in the competition, making the event one of the largest national sporting platforms dedicated exclusively to tribal athletes.

Strengthening Tribal Talent in Indian Sports

Dr. Mandaviya said the Khelo India Tribal Games are part of the government’s broader effort to expand opportunities in sports and bring talented youth from underserved communities into the national sporting ecosystem.

“The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of our expanding footprint that offers an opportunity and scope to every young person wanting to play a sport. It is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat, and sports has a massive role to play in that journey,” he said.

The Union Minister highlighted the importance of identifying and nurturing talent from tribal regions. According to him, expanding India’s athlete base by integrating tribal youth into mainstream sports programs is essential for strengthening the country’s sporting future.

“We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework,” Dr. Mandaviya added.

National-Level Organisation and International Standards

The Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Indian Olympic Association, various National Sports Federations, and the Chhattisgarh State Organising Committee.

Officials said the technical standards for the competitions will be aligned with international sporting benchmarks, ensuring that participating athletes gain exposure to professional-level competition environments.

Launch of Logo, Theme Song and Mascot

The logo, theme song, and official mascot of the Games were unveiled earlier at the Late B. R. Yadav Sports Stadium in Bilaspur on December 23. The ceremony was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao, among other dignitaries.

The official mascot, ‘Morveer’, reflects the cultural identity and pride of tribal communities. The name combines two Chhattisgarhi words — ‘Mor’, meaning ‘mine’ or ‘our own’, and ‘Veer’, symbolising courage and valour. The mascot represents the strength, spirit, and heritage of India’s tribal youth.

Major Milestone for Tribal Empowerment

Chhattisgarh becoming the first state to host the Khelo India Tribal Games marks a significant step toward inclusive sports development in India. The initiative seeks to provide tribal athletes with a national platform to showcase their abilities and access structured training and support systems.

The Games are part of the Khelo India Scheme, a flagship central sector initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aimed at promoting mass participation, grassroots talent identification, and excellence in sports.

Notably, the Khelo India Games were declared an “Event of National Importance” in 2020 under the Sports Broadcasting Signals Act, 2007, underscoring their growing role in shaping India’s sports ecosystem.