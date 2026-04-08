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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Rising Star of Indian Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old Indian cricketer, impressed in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians by dominating top bowler Jasprit Bumrah. With a high strike rate and remarkable performance, he has become a promising talent in Indian cricket and played a key role in Rajasthan Royals' victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:00 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Rising Star of Indian Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Indian cricket may have found its next big star in 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose performance against Mumbai Indians during the IPL on Tuesday turned heads across the cricketing world.

In a rain-shortened match in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals' young opener more than held his own against the fearsome Jasprit Bumrah, scoring two audacious sixes while displaying flair and aggression.

The Rajasthan Royals went on to win the game, cementing their top spot in the league. Fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal praised Sooryavanshi, noting that his fearless approach helped take the pressure off his teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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