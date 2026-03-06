Mashatile Hails Rugby’s Role in Unity at SARU Player of the Year Awards

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has praised South African rugby for its powerful role in promoting unity, social cohesion and national pride, saying the sport continues to inspire the country through shared purpose and collective achievement.

Mashatile made the remarks during the South African Rugby Union (SARU) Player of the Year Awards held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday evening, where the nation’s top rugby players and teams were honoured for their outstanding performances.

Rugby as a Catalyst for Nation Building

Addressing rugby administrators, players, sponsors and officials, Mashatile said the achievements of South African rugby players serve as a reminder of how unity and collective effort can help the country overcome challenges.

“These sportsmen teach us that through shared purpose and collective sacrifice, South Africans can overcome challenges and achieve greatness together. Their example underscores the importance of unity in nation building,” he said.

He noted that nation-building remains an ongoing process, aimed at transforming a once deeply divided society into a more equitable and cohesive nation. According to Mashatile, sport continues to play a crucial role in promoting inclusivity and expanding opportunities across society.

Celebrating Excellence in South African Rugby

The evening’s awards celebrated outstanding performances across South African rugby.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx received the prestigious SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Award .

Nadine Roos was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season .

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks were honoured with Coach of the Year and Team of the Year awards.

Mashatile said the ceremony celebrated not only sporting excellence but also the deep cultural significance of rugby in South Africa.

“Tonight, we honour a legacy deeply ingrained in our country’s culture and unity, while celebrating extraordinary excellence in rugby,” he said.

From Division to a Symbol of Unity

Reflecting on the country’s history, Mashatile acknowledged that rugby once symbolised division during the apartheid era, when the sport was closely associated with exclusion and inequality.

However, he highlighted the historic moment during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, when former President Nelson Mandela wore the Springbok jersey as a powerful gesture of reconciliation.

“When the late President Nelson Mandela walked onto the field wearing the green Springbok jersey, a symbol that once divided us instantly became a symbol of unity and national pride,” Mashatile said.

He added that South Africa’s victory in that tournament reflected the country’s broader journey of resilience, reconciliation and nation-building.

Continued Global Success

Mashatile also highlighted South Africa’s continued dominance in international rugby, including Rugby World Cup victories in 2007, 2019 and 2023.

He said the 2023 triumph, which secured South Africa’s fourth Rugby World Cup title, cemented the Springboks as the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Investing in Grassroots Development

The Deputy President called for stronger investment in grassroots sports programmes, particularly in rural and underserved communities, to ensure broader participation and talent development.

“Investment in grassroots sport remains one of the most powerful catalysts for social cohesion, youth development and economic transformation in our country,” he said.

Celebrating National Pride

Mashatile concluded by congratulating all nominees and winners, saying their achievements bring pride to the nation and reinforce rugby’s enduring place in South Africa’s story.

The ceremony was attended by leadership of the South African Rugby Union, including President Mark Alexander and CEO Rian Oberholzer, alongside government representatives and members of South Africa’s national rugby teams.