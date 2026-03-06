Tajinderpal Singh Toor Sets the Stage for a Promising Season at Indian Open Throws Competition

Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is preparing to assess his form as the Indian Open Throws Competition commences this Saturday.

The two-day event at the National Institute of Sports will kick off the domestic outdoor season, offering athletes a chance to evaluate early-year performances.

Toor, keen on maintaining an injury-free trajectory, aims to peak for the 2026 Asian Games, while the event also anticipates fierce competition in javelin throw.

(With inputs from agencies.)