Tajinderpal Singh Toor Sets the Stage for a Promising Season at Indian Open Throws Competition
Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is set to evaluate his form in the Indian Open Throws Competition. This event marks the beginning of the domestic season, providing athletes with an early-year performance assessment opportunity. Toor aims to reach peak form for upcoming major events, including the Asian Games.
The two-day event at the National Institute of Sports will kick off the domestic outdoor season, offering athletes a chance to evaluate early-year performances.
Toor, keen on maintaining an injury-free trajectory, aims to peak for the 2026 Asian Games, while the event also anticipates fierce competition in javelin throw.
