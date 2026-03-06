Left Menu

Tajinderpal Singh Toor Sets the Stage for a Promising Season at Indian Open Throws Competition

Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is set to evaluate his form in the Indian Open Throws Competition. This event marks the beginning of the domestic season, providing athletes with an early-year performance assessment opportunity. Toor aims to reach peak form for upcoming major events, including the Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:43 IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Sets the Stage for a Promising Season at Indian Open Throws Competition
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is preparing to assess his form as the Indian Open Throws Competition commences this Saturday.

The two-day event at the National Institute of Sports will kick off the domestic outdoor season, offering athletes a chance to evaluate early-year performances.

Toor, keen on maintaining an injury-free trajectory, aims to peak for the 2026 Asian Games, while the event also anticipates fierce competition in javelin throw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

 Global
2
Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

 Global
3
Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Conflict: Economic Reverberations

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

Middle East Conflict Boosts US Dollar Amid Safe-Haven Demand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026