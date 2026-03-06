Left Menu

Iran's Women's Soccer Team Branded 'Traitors' Amid Anthem Protest

An Iranian TV presenter condemned the women's national soccer team as 'wartime traitors' for not singing the national anthem before an Asian Cup game, as military conflict escalates in Iran. The FIFPRO players union is urging AFC and FIFA to ensure the team's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating military tensions in Iran, a state television presenter has branded the women's national soccer team as 'wartime traitors' for their silence during the national anthem at the Asian Cup in Australia.

After refraining from singing before their match against South Korea, the Iranian players faced harsh criticism back home, with presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi's remarks going viral on social media. Shahbazi accused the team of lacking patriotism, describing their actions as the 'pinnacle of dishonour.'

In response, the players union FIFPRO has urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA to ensure the players' safety, with particular concern for their wellbeing should they return to Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

