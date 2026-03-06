Iran's Women's Soccer Team Branded 'Traitors' Amid Anthem Protest

Amid escalating military tensions in Iran, a state television presenter has branded the women's national soccer team as 'wartime traitors' for their silence during the national anthem at the Asian Cup in Australia.

After refraining from singing before their match against South Korea, the Iranian players faced harsh criticism back home, with presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi's remarks going viral on social media. Shahbazi accused the team of lacking patriotism, describing their actions as the 'pinnacle of dishonour.'

In response, the players union FIFPRO has urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA to ensure the players' safety, with particular concern for their wellbeing should they return to Iran.

