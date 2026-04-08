Indian Football Team to Shine at Unity Cup 2026 in London

The Indian men's national football team is set to compete in the Unity Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in London from May 26 to 30. This momentous event includes international heavyweights Nigeria, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe, with matches held at Charlton Athletic FC's home ground, The Valley.

India, returning to the United Kingdom for the first time in 24 years, will kick off against Jamaica on May 27, hoping to advance in this prestigious tournament. The earlier UK encounter, in 2002, saw India face Jamaica, resulting in a 0-3 loss and a goalless draw. This will be India's first match-ups against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The All India Football Federation, represented by Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan, expressed enthusiasm about this rare opportunity for exposure against seasoned teams, aiming to leverage this platform for vital experience as they gear up for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)