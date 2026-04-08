Left Menu

Indian Football Team to Shine at Unity Cup 2026 in London

The Indian men's national football team will participate in the Unity Cup 2026 in London from May 26 to 30. They will face Jamaica on May 27. The tournament also includes Nigeria and Zimbabwe and offers India a chance to compete against experienced international teams in the UK after 24 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:27 IST
Indian Football Team to Shine at Unity Cup 2026 in London
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's national football team is set to compete in the Unity Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in London from May 26 to 30. This momentous event includes international heavyweights Nigeria, Jamaica, and Zimbabwe, with matches held at Charlton Athletic FC's home ground, The Valley.

India, returning to the United Kingdom for the first time in 24 years, will kick off against Jamaica on May 27, hoping to advance in this prestigious tournament. The earlier UK encounter, in 2002, saw India face Jamaica, resulting in a 0-3 loss and a goalless draw. This will be India's first match-ups against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The All India Football Federation, represented by Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan, expressed enthusiasm about this rare opportunity for exposure against seasoned teams, aiming to leverage this platform for vital experience as they gear up for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Strain: Iran's Concerns Ahead of Talks with U.S. in Pakistan

Diplomatic Strain: Iran's Concerns Ahead of Talks with U.S. in Pakistan

 Global
2
High Stakes: Iran's Uranium Dilemma and International Tensions

High Stakes: Iran's Uranium Dilemma and International Tensions

 Global
3
AdhyAI Summit Highlights India's Role in AI Innovation

AdhyAI Summit Highlights India's Role in AI Innovation

 India
4
Architect's Grim Confession: Solving the Gilgo Beach Murders

Architect's Grim Confession: Solving the Gilgo Beach Murders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026