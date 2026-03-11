Shivam Dube's Discreet Train Journey: A Tale of Dedication

Cricket fans may have missed an opportunity to rub shoulders with a sports hero, as Indian cricketer Shivam Dube made a discreet train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Following a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup final, where he added 24 pivotal runs, Dube opted for rail travel due to fully booked flights.

With his wife Anjum and a friend beside him, Dube chose the Sayaji Nagari Express, wearing a cap, mask, and full-sleeved T-shirt to maintain anonymity among co-passengers. Concerns over fan recognition prompted him to seek police assistance for a low-profile exit at Mumbai's Borivali station.

Government Railway Police officials confirmed that plain-clothed officers were dispatched to ensure a smooth and unobtrusive departure for the cricket star. Dube's journey underscores his dedication to family, achieving a delicate balance between public life and personal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)