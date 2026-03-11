Shivam Dube's Discreet Train Journey: A Tale of Dedication
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube, after playing a crucial part in winning the T20 World Cup, traveled incognito by train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai to join his family. Despite the challenges, he chose the train due to fully booked flights. Discreet police assistance ensured his unnoticed arrival at Mumbai's Borivali station.
Cricket fans may have missed an opportunity to rub shoulders with a sports hero, as Indian cricketer Shivam Dube made a discreet train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Following a stellar performance in the T20 World Cup final, where he added 24 pivotal runs, Dube opted for rail travel due to fully booked flights.
With his wife Anjum and a friend beside him, Dube chose the Sayaji Nagari Express, wearing a cap, mask, and full-sleeved T-shirt to maintain anonymity among co-passengers. Concerns over fan recognition prompted him to seek police assistance for a low-profile exit at Mumbai's Borivali station.
Government Railway Police officials confirmed that plain-clothed officers were dispatched to ensure a smooth and unobtrusive departure for the cricket star. Dube's journey underscores his dedication to family, achieving a delicate balance between public life and personal commitments.
