Triumphant Surge: Vissel Kobe and JDT Make Asian Champions League History

Vissel Kobe advanced to the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-finals after defeating FC Seoul, while Johor Darul Ta'zim eliminated Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Despite losing 1-0 in the second leg, JDT secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, marking their first progression to the last eight in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Vissel Kobe demonstrated resilience as they overturned a deficit to secure a 2-1 victory over South Korea's FC Seoul, confirming their advancement to the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-finals.

Equally, Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) made history by moving past Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima despite a narrow 1-0 loss, succeeding 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight for the first time.

Both teams now join Machida Zelvia and Buriram United for the upcoming elimination rounds in Jeddah, as the competition's western draw matches face rescheduling due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

