Triumphant Surge: Vissel Kobe and JDT Make Asian Champions League History

Japan's Vissel Kobe demonstrated resilience as they overturned a deficit to secure a 2-1 victory over South Korea's FC Seoul, confirming their advancement to the Asian Champions League Elite quarter-finals.

Equally, Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) made history by moving past Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima despite a narrow 1-0 loss, succeeding 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight for the first time.

Both teams now join Machida Zelvia and Buriram United for the upcoming elimination rounds in Jeddah, as the competition's western draw matches face rescheduling due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)