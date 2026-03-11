Navneet Kaur's Hat-Trick Propels India to Victory at Women's Hockey Qualifiers

In a stunning display at the women's hockey World Cup Qualifiers, Navneet Kaur's hat-trick guided India to a commanding 4-1 victory over Wales on Wednesday. Kaur scored her goals in the 29th, 34th, and 55th minutes, spearheading India's attack after Sakshi Rana set the tone with an early seventh-minute goal at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground.

India had secured a semifinal slot ahead of the match, but the win ensured they topped Pool B. India's agility and speed were evident from the first quarter, as they relentlessly pressured the Welsh defense with swift breakaways. The decisive play began with Salima Tete and Sakshi Rana, leading to Rana's reverse hit goal.

Despite Wales' efforts, India maintained their momentum, expanding their lead through Kaur's goals. Wales narrowed the deficit through Betsan Thomas in the third quarter, but a missed penalty stroke by Wales' Elizabeth Bingham and Kaur's subsequent penalty stroke conversion sealed India's victory. They now face Italy in hopes of reaching the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)