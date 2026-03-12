Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Comeback Quest at The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy, recovering from back spasms, is uncertain about defending his title at The Players Championship. Despite improved condition, his participation remains a last-minute decision. McIlroy was able to practice partially at TPC Sawgrass, though he's cautious about pushing his back too hard ahead of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:46 IST
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has arrived at The Players Championship amid uncertainty surrounding his participation due to recent back spasms.

The golfer, recovering from discomfort that forced him out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, is assessing whether he can defend his title.

Though he practiced in a limited capacity at TPC Sawgrass, he's cautious about risking further injury.

