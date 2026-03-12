Lavanya Gupta Seizes Lead in Thrilling Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Amateur golfer Lavanya Gupta showcased her resilience and skilled gameplay, overtaking Jasmine Shekar in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Gupta carded an even par score of 72, climbing to a cumulative 1-under 143, edging past overnight leader Shekar, who fell behind with a total of 144 after a 2-over 74 second round.

The challenging course at DLF Golf and Country Club saw players like Durga Nittur leap into contention with the day's best round of 2-under 70. Nittur now trails closely behind the leaders, while other young stars like Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar remained in pursuit, tied for the fourth position.

The competition, drawing a record field of 57 players vying for Rs.18 lakh, demands precision and skill. As Lavanya, Jasmine, and Durga head into the final round separated by mere strokes, tension mounts on the course as they battle for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)